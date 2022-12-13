Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Sells 1,194 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lowered its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rock Creek Group LP increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 269.7% in the first quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DD opened at $69.87 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.80 and its 200-day moving average is $59.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.46. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.52 and a fifty-two week high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The business’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 36.46%.

DD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.64.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

