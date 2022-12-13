Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Lowers Holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL reduced its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAX. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 12,072 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,280,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International during the first quarter worth $451,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 10,891.4% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 3,847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 91.3% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 8,849 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Baxter International Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of BAX stock opened at $52.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.78. Baxter International Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.83 and a twelve month high of $89.70.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Baxter International’s payout ratio is -24.58%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BAX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Baxter International from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Baxter International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Baxter International from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup downgraded Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.20.

About Baxter International

(Get Rating)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.