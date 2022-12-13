Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Has $6.36 Million Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up 2.5% of Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $6,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 19.5% in the second quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 7,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 357.0% during the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 38,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,367,000 after buying an additional 29,945 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $108.44 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.63 and a 1 year high of $129.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.67 and a 200-day moving average of $111.40.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

