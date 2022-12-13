Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Has $4.48 Million Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lessened its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Cummins makes up 1.8% of Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Cummins were worth $4,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 77.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CMI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Cummins to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.63.

In related news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 12,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.17, for a total value of $2,985,460.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,390,902.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Cummins news, Chairman Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 54,809 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.21, for a total value of $13,713,759.89. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 137,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,363,340.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 12,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.17, for a total transaction of $2,985,460.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,390,902.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 105,348 shares of company stock valued at $26,034,039 over the last three months. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $242.12 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.46. The stock has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.27 and a 12 month high of $254.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($1.67). The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 7.32%. Research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.83%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

