Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Acquires 1,407 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of C. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 23.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 7,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Citigroup by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in Citigroup by 11.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 7.7% during the first quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 138,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,401,000 after buying an additional 9,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at $354,000. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of C stock opened at $45.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $88.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.97. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $69.11.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 27.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Odeon Capital Group cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Citigroup from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.88.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.