BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.44.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Mizuho cut their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised BioXcel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Krishnan Nandabalan sold 27,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $411,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
BioXcel Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock opened at $18.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.63. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $24.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 10.34 and a quick ratio of 10.28.
BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 million. As a group, analysts predict that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile
BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.
