Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Shares Gap Down to $2.21

Shares of Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.21, but opened at $2.12. Bionano Genomics shares last traded at $2.15, with a volume of 234,778 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research note on Monday.
Bionano Genomics Stock Down 6.3 %
The company has a market cap of $614.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.08.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bionano Genomics
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNGO. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 3,261.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,657,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,047,000 after buying an additional 3,548,719 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Bionano Genomics in the first quarter worth approximately $3,188,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Bionano Genomics in the second quarter worth approximately $1,663,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 12.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,482,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,353,000 after buying an additional 1,067,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 7.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,876,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,961,000 after buying an additional 1,050,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.44% of the company’s stock.
Bionano Genomics Company Profile
Bionano Genomics, Inc provides genome analysis software solutions. It offers Saphyr, a sample-to-result solution for structural variation analysis by optical genome mapping for genome analysis and understanding of genetic variation and function; Saphyr instrument, a single-molecule imager; Saphyr Chip, a consumable that packages the nanochannel arrays for DNA linearization; and Bionano Prep Kits and DNA labeling kits, which provide the reagents and protocols for extracting and labeling ultra-high molecular weight.
