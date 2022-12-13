Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Shares Gap Down to $2.21

Shares of Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.21, but opened at $2.12. Bionano Genomics shares last traded at $2.15, with a volume of 234,778 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research note on Monday.

Bionano Genomics Stock Down 6.3 %

The company has a market cap of $614.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bionano Genomics

Bionano Genomics ( NASDAQ:BNGO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 million. Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 38.48% and a negative net margin of 451.42%. On average, equities analysts predict that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNGO. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 3,261.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,657,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,047,000 after buying an additional 3,548,719 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Bionano Genomics in the first quarter worth approximately $3,188,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Bionano Genomics in the second quarter worth approximately $1,663,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 12.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,482,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,353,000 after buying an additional 1,067,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 7.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,876,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,961,000 after buying an additional 1,050,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Bionano Genomics Company Profile

Bionano Genomics, Inc provides genome analysis software solutions. It offers Saphyr, a sample-to-result solution for structural variation analysis by optical genome mapping for genome analysis and understanding of genetic variation and function; Saphyr instrument, a single-molecule imager; Saphyr Chip, a consumable that packages the nanochannel arrays for DNA linearization; and Bionano Prep Kits and DNA labeling kits, which provide the reagents and protocols for extracting and labeling ultra-high molecular weight.

