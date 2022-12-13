BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Sets New 1-Year High at $107.46

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $107.46 and last traded at $107.05, with a volume of 4270 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BMRN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. TheStreet raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.67.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 253.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark J. Alles purchased 3,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $86.75 per share, with a total value of $314,468.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,008.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Mark J. Alles acquired 3,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $86.75 per share, for a total transaction of $314,468.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,905 shares in the company, valued at $946,008.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.89, for a total transaction of $359,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 324,324 shares in the company, valued at $29,153,484.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,380 shares of company stock valued at $2,166,388. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioMarin Pharmaceutical

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 188.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,014.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.