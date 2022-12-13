Binance USD (BUSD) Trading 0% Higher Over Last Week

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 13th. During the last seven days, Binance USD has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. Binance USD has a market cap of $21.85 billion and approximately $10.32 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binance USD token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00005604 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.12 or 0.00514270 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $901.59 or 0.05033402 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,457.43 or 0.30467800 BTC.

Binance USD Profile

Binance USD was first traded on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 21,843,397,379 tokens. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Binance USD is www.binance.com/en/busd. The official message board for Binance USD is coinmarketcap.com/community/profile/busd.

Binance USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD.As of September 12, 2019, BUSD has been available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX, and on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB, XRP and more to come.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

