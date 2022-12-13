Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Shares Gap Up to $117.82

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $117.82, but opened at $128.53. Bill.com shares last traded at $126.06, with a volume of 32,237 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Bill.com to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bill.com from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Bill.com from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Bill.com from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.10.

Bill.com Stock Up 2.2 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.51 and its 200-day moving average is $131.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bill.com

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.05). Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.45% and a negative net margin of 44.29%. The company had revenue of $229.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.26 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bill.com news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total transaction of $625,432.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,563,462.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bill.com news, Director Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total transaction of $2,268,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,108.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total transaction of $625,432.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,462.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 88,625 shares of company stock valued at $10,876,068. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bill.com

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BILL. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 60.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 178.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

About Bill.com

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Further Reading

