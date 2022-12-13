BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,310 ($28.34) to GBX 2,330 ($28.59) in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.99) to GBX 2,300 ($28.22) in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.99) to GBX 2,250 ($27.60) in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,913.20.
BHP Group Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $63.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.31. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $79.66.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BHP Group
BHP Group Company Profile
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
See Also
