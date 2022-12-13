BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,310 ($28.34) to GBX 2,330 ($28.59) in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.99) to GBX 2,300 ($28.22) in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.99) to GBX 2,250 ($27.60) in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,913.20.

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $63.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.31. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $79.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $798,672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,545 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,937,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $226,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,427 shares during the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth about $104,205,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 233.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,192,159 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $63,054,000 after buying an additional 834,544 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,302,142 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $129,334,000 after buying an additional 804,469 shares during the period. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

