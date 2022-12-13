Bend DAO (BEND) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $50.02 Million

Bend DAO (BEND) traded down 11.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. Bend DAO has a market cap of $50.02 million and approximately $405,284.85 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bend DAO token can currently be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bend DAO has traded up 24.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.81 or 0.00511214 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $900.17 or 0.05067302 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,380.74 or 0.30289664 BTC.

About Bend DAO

Bend DAO launched on March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Bend DAO is www.benddao.xyz. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao.

Bend DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

