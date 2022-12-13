Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX) Stock Price Down 48.8%

Shares of Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX – Get Rating) were down 48.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 2,247,018 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,402% from the average daily volume of 149,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Belo Sun Mining Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.25 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 13.04 and a current ratio of 13.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$45.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.77.

Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Belo Sun Mining Corp will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Belo Sun Mining

Belo Sun Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in Brazil. Its flagship property is its 100% interest in the Volta Grande Gold project consisting of four mining concession applications, 11 exploration permits, and 63 exploration permits extension submitted covering a total area of 175,498 hectares located in the northern region of Pará State, Brazil.

Further Reading

