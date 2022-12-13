BELLUS Health (OTCMKTS:BLUSF) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.03

BELLUS Health Inc (OTCMKTS:BLUSF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.03 and last traded at $9.96, with a volume of 280704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.83.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.77.
BELLUS Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical development company, which engages in the research and development of products that provide health solutions and address critical unmet medical needs. Its products include BLU-5937, KIACTA, AMO-01, and ALZ-801. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.
