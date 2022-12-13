Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Bought by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and makes up approximately 1.5% of Somerset Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $3,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 688.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock traded up $3.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $258.04. 8,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,405,442. The company has a market cap of $73.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.44. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $215.90 and a fifty-two week high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 61.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on BDX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.70.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

