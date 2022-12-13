Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Stock Price Up 7.9%

Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) rose 7.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $51.18 and last traded at $47.82. Approximately 24,008 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 630,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.30.

BEAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Beam Therapeutics to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Beam Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.14.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 1.64.

Beam Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BEAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $15.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.93% and a negative net margin of 343.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1875.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.31, for a total value of $1,389,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,058,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,020,061.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 6.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 502,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,915,000 after purchasing an additional 28,764 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 31.0% during the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 11,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $216,000. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $15,321,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 0.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 70,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

