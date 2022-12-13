Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) PT Set at €90.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($94.74) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BMW. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($100.00) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($73.68) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($101.05) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €88.00 ($92.63) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays set a €80.00 ($84.21) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

ETR:BMW opened at €84.43 ($88.87) on Friday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €67.58 ($71.14) and a 1-year high of €100.42 ($105.71). The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €79.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of €77.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.83 billion and a PE ratio of 3.10.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

