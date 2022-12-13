Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:BGH)

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.1056 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Price Performance

BGH stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 905 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,919. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.21. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $17.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 497,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,715,000 after buying an additional 55,215 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $2,380,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 97,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 155.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 15,157 shares during the last quarter.

About Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

