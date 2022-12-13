Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHBGet Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:BHB traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.00. 34,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,309. The company has a market cap of $467.05 million, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.87. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $31.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bar Harbor Bankshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 172.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

About Bar Harbor Bankshares

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, lending, retail, and wealth management banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

