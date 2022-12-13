Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th.
Bar Harbor Bankshares Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:BHB traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.00. 34,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,309. The company has a market cap of $467.05 million, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.87. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $31.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.36.
About Bar Harbor Bankshares
Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, lending, retail, and wealth management banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
