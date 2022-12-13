Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:BHB traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.00. 34,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,309. The company has a market cap of $467.05 million, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.87. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $31.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bar Harbor Bankshares

About Bar Harbor Bankshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 172.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, lending, retail, and wealth management banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

