Banner Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BNNR) Short Interest Down 50.5% in November

Banner Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BNNR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 50.5% from the November 15th total of 9,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Banner Acquisition Stock Performance

BNNR remained flat at $10.02 on Tuesday. 4 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,787. Banner Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $10.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.92.

Get Banner Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of Banner Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNNR. Cohanzick Management LLC boosted its holdings in Banner Acquisition by 299.9% in the 1st quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 8,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 6,447 shares during the period. Mangrove Partners bought a new stake in shares of Banner Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banner Acquisition by 275.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 27,570 shares during the period. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Banner Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $572,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banner Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $612,000. Institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

Banner Acquisition Company Profile

Banner Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Lehi, Utah.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.