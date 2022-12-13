BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) PT Lowered to $32.00

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 9.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BKU. StockNews.com began coverage on BankUnited in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point cut their price objective on BankUnited to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $42.29.

Get BankUnited alerts:

BankUnited Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:BKU opened at $35.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. BankUnited has a twelve month low of $33.54 and a twelve month high of $46.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.92.

Insider Activity at BankUnited

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. BankUnited had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 29.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that BankUnited will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BankUnited news, Director A. Gail Prudenti sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total transaction of $167,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,502.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in BankUnited by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,684,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,898,000 after buying an additional 252,653 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 6.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,526,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,682,000 after purchasing an additional 292,991 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 0.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,911,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,663,000 after purchasing an additional 33,040 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 11.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,951,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,742,000 after purchasing an additional 297,652 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 1.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,681,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,390,000 after purchasing an additional 39,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

About BankUnited

(Get Rating)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.