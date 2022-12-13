Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Short Interest Down 96.8% in November

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.8% from the November 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Bankinter Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BKNIY traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.05. 365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,286. Bankinter has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $6.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.67.

Bankinter Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 3.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bankinter Company Profile

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bankinter from €5.10 ($5.37) to €5.50 ($5.79) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

