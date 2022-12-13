Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC lessened its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,943 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Snider Financial Group increased its stake in Bank of America by 9,477.3% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after buying an additional 14,297,496 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Bank of America by 3,474.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,658,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,579,000 after buying an additional 11,332,721 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $395,481,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,207,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,369,557,000 after buying an additional 5,015,041 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 162.6% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,983,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC opened at $32.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.06. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $29.31 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The company has a market capitalization of $262.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.91.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

