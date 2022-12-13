Band Protocol Trading 5.4% Lower Over Last Week (BAND)

Band Protocol (BAND) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 13th. During the last week, Band Protocol has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. Band Protocol has a market cap of $68.74 million and $26.08 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Band Protocol token can currently be bought for $1.95 or 0.00010989 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Band Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.49 or 0.00512490 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $903.85 or 0.05062952 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,421.91 or 0.30371039 BTC.

Band Protocol Profile

Band Protocol launched on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,191,821 tokens. The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com. Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Band Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol is a Secure, Scalable, Blockchain-Agnostic Decentralized Oracle platform that aggregates and connects real-world data and APIs to smart contracts.Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. It provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate.Band Protocol aims to Ensure Interoperability between Smart Contracts and the Rest of the WorldOne of the biggest challenges for the any decentralized application is to have access to trusted data and services over the traditional Web 2.0. Band Protocol tries to tackle this problem by building a decentralized bridge to enable secure interoperabilities between smart contracts and the traditional web.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Band Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Band Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Band Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Band Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.