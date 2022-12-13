Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.33

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.33 and last traded at $2.33, with a volume of 39202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.42.

Banco Bradesco Stock Down 3.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.92.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0024 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.42%.

Institutional Trading of Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBDO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 63.9% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,661 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 43.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.