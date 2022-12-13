BancFirst Trust & Investment Management Takes Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

BancFirst Trust & Investment Management acquired a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000. ONEOK makes up 0.2% of BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.3% during the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 13,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 5.1% during the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 1.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 3.7% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its stake in ONEOK by 0.8% during the second quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 26,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OKE traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,315,125. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.50 and a 12-month high of $75.07. The stock has a market cap of $29.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.75 and its 200 day moving average is $60.12.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.46% and a net margin of 7.10%. Equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 103.89%.

OKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup began coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.55.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

