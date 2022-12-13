BancFirst Trust & Investment Management Purchases 670 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

BancFirst Trust & Investment Management increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,005 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 670 shares during the quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 203.0% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 10,677 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 7,153 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 257.2% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 14,548 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 10,475 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in Tesla by 122.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 868 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 43.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $5.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.33. 1,680,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,663,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.71. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.18 and a 52-week high of $402.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.85, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.91.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TSLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $137.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $141.33 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $390.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.91.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $670,967.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,785 shares in the company, valued at $17,056,434.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $670,967.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,785 shares in the company, valued at $17,056,434.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total transaction of $2,982,105.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,889,221.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,097,831 shares of company stock valued at $2,866,640,258 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

