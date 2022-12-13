BancFirst Trust & Investment Management Makes New $224,000 Investment in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

BancFirst Trust & Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FNDE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 70.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 150,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 62,133 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $522,000. Callan Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 36,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 9,749 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $24.77 on Tuesday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.97 and a fifty-two week high of $33.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.36.

