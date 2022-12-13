BancFirst Trust & Investment Management Has $2.95 Million Stock Holdings in BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% (NASDAQ:BANFP)

BancFirst Trust & Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% (NASDAQ:BANFP – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 394 shares during the quarter. BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% makes up 1.8% of BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s holdings in BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% were worth $2,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

BANFP traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $27.75. 254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,182. BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% has a one year low of $26.16 and a one year high of $31.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

