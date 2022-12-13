BancFirst Trust & Investment Management Buys 6,245 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

BancFirst Trust & Investment Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,245 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up about 1.4% of BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 319.5% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.

BIV traded up $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,690. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.10. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $71.40 and a 12 month high of $89.32.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

