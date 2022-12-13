BancFirst Trust & Investment Management Acquires Shares of 7,175 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

BancFirst Trust & Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 7,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $182.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,011,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,142,770. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $178.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.04. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $227.13.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

