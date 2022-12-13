BancFirst Trust & Investment Management Acquires New Shares in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

BancFirst Trust & Investment Management acquired a new stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,304,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,221,000 after buying an additional 9,125,036 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,775,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,549,000 after buying an additional 5,003,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,264,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,217,074,000 after buying an additional 3,101,529 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,798,000 after buying an additional 2,178,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,840,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,261,650,000 after buying an additional 2,098,737 shares during the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MO opened at $46.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.89. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $57.05.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.30%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MO. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen raised their price objective on Altria Group to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group cut Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

