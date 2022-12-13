BAIC Motor (OTCMKTS:BCCMY) Shares Up 3.6%

BAIC Motor Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BCCMY – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.98 and last traded at $2.85. 452 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.

BAIC Motor Stock Up 3.6 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.79.

BAIC Motor Company Profile

BAIC Motor Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells passenger vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides luxury passenger cars, luxury commercial vehicles, middle-end and high-end passenger cars, and self-owned passenger cars. It also provides engines, powertrain, other parts, and components.

