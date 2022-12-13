BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Short Interest Up 230.7% in November

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 431,500 shares, an increase of 230.7% from the November 15th total of 130,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,055,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 1,000 ($12.27) to GBX 1,100 ($13.50) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $913.75.

Get BAE Systems alerts:

BAE Systems Price Performance

Shares of BAESY traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.22. The company had a trading volume of 204,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,755. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.66. BAE Systems has a 52 week low of $27.93 and a 52 week high of $41.80.

BAE Systems Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BAE Systems

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a $0.4706 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAESY. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of BAE Systems by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BAE Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BAE Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $913,000. Institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

BAE Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.