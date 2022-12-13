B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Takes $28.40 Million Position in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,400,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 21.9% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 46.3% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Aire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSM opened at $3.81 on Tuesday. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $4.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.19 and its 200 day moving average is $2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FSM shares. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$4.25 to C$4.75 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.42.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

