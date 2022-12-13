B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,755 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $47,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 6,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. BRR OpCo LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dohj LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 9,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 2.5 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.86.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $106.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $57.96 and a 1 year high of $114.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 29.71%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

See Also

