B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 940 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,038 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $32,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in McDonald’s by 666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s stock opened at $276.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $202.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.21. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $281.67.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 76.57%.

MCD has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.48.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

