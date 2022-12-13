B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,705,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USAC. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners during the second quarter valued at $52,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners during the second quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners during the second quarter valued at $197,000. 22.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other USA Compression Partners news, insider Eric D. Long sold 17,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $317,808.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 515,025 shares in the company, valued at $9,466,159.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other USA Compression Partners news, insider Eric D. Long sold 17,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $317,808.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 515,025 shares in the company, valued at $9,466,159.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric D. Long sold 3,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $58,661.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 532,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,018,187.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

USA Compression Partners Stock Up 4.0 %

USA Compression Partners Dividend Announcement

NYSE:USAC opened at $19.49 on Tuesday. USA Compression Partners LP has a 1-year low of $14.21 and a 1-year high of $20.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.24 and a 200 day moving average of $17.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -81.20 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.61, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -874.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of USA Compression Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of USA Compression Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

USA Compression Partners Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

Featured Stories

