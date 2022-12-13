B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Has $186.11 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,464 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $186,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,603 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in Walt Disney by 5.9% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,623 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 39.1% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 331 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 13,193 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.70.

DIS opened at $94.66 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $86.28 and a twelve month high of $160.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.58 and a 200-day moving average of $102.44. The stock has a market cap of $172.62 billion, a PE ratio of 55.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

