B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Has $117.99 Million Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,392 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.36% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $117,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,846,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1,067.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 229,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,866,000 after buying an additional 209,901 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 23.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 995,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,820,000 after buying an additional 188,606 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the second quarter valued at about $17,892,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter valued at about $16,578,000.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BOND opened at $91.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.99. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $86.61 and a 1-year high of $110.15.

