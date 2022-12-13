B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,548 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,115 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $38,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 24,472 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 804,161 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $385,414,000 after buying an additional 8,970 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,496,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,316 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at $5,606,142.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at $13,812,296.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,134,235. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of COST opened at $487.68 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The stock has a market cap of $216.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $496.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $501.84.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.31 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $557.70.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.