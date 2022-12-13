B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 8,354 Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,354 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,638,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HRZN. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 3.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,522 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 86.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the first quarter worth about $28,000. CPR Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 5.5% during the second quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 47,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 12.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,669 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. 12.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HRZN. UBS Group began coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.50 target price on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Technology Finance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Horizon Technology Finance Stock Performance

Shares of HRZN stock opened at $12.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $341.35 million, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.08. Horizon Technology Finance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $16.56.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $23.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.92 million. On average, research analysts predict that Horizon Technology Finance Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Horizon Technology Finance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.21%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Horizon Technology Finance

In other news, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy acquired 4,000 shares of Horizon Technology Finance stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.03 per share, with a total value of $52,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 172,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,857.63. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 9,258 shares of company stock valued at $118,544. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

