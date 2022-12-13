B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 309 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 0.5% of B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $444,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Totem Point Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,857,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% during the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 53.2% in the first quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in Alphabet by 6.8% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,412,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays set a $150.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.43.

Shares of GOOG opened at $93.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $152.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.79 and a 200-day moving average of $106.44.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $86,389.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,459.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $86,389.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,459.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 302,156 shares worth $19,964,470. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

