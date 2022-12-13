B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN) Short Interest Down 43.9% in November

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 43.9% from the November 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 stock. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 454,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,921,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:RILYN traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $22.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,419. B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 has a 12 month low of $20.22 and a 12 month high of $26.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.82.

