Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $81.66

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $81.66 and last traded at $80.50, with a volume of 4565 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on AXSM shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.55.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Axsome Therapeutics Trading Up 2.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $1,629,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 9.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 178.7% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 25,650 shares during the period. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $5,402,000. 54.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.