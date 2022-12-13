Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACLS traded up $1.39 on Monday, reaching $83.34. 401,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.65. Axcelis Technologies has a 52 week low of $46.41 and a 52 week high of $84.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.48.

Insider Activity at Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The firm had revenue of $229.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Russell Low sold 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total value of $567,028.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,102,736.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 3,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $281,477.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,773,830. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell Low sold 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total transaction of $567,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,293 shares in the company, valued at $5,102,736.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,610,973 over the last three months. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 4.8% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 0.9% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 42.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 36.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Featured Stories

