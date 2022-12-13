AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a drop of 62.2% from the November 15th total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 163,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AXA Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AXAHY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.74. 784,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,324. AXA has a twelve month low of $20.62 and a twelve month high of $33.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.41.

Get AXA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on AXAHY. UBS Group upgraded AXA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on AXA from €31.50 ($33.16) to €32.50 ($34.21) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AXA from €30.00 ($31.58) to €32.00 ($33.68) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AXA from €29.00 ($30.53) to €30.50 ($32.11) in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut AXA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AXA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

AXA Company Profile

AXA SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal and Central Holdings. The France segment consists of Life & Savings and Property & Casualty activities, AXA Banque France and France holdings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.