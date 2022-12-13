Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Avinger Price Performance

Shares of Avinger stock opened at $1.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. Avinger has a twelve month low of $0.94 and a twelve month high of $11.51.

Get Avinger alerts:

Institutional Trading of Avinger

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Avinger during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Avinger in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avinger in the third quarter worth $768,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Avinger Company Profile

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

Further Reading

