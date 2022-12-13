Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Stock Position Raised by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) by 161.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,645 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Wedmont Private Capital owned 0.21% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $4,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 471,027.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 989,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,348,000 after buying an additional 989,157 shares during the last quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 876,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,016,000 after purchasing an additional 151,536 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC grew its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 776,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,534,000 after purchasing an additional 230,872 shares during the last quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 612,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,851,000 after purchasing an additional 9,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 611,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,757,000 after purchasing an additional 100,638 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AVUS traded up $1.48 on Tuesday, hitting $72.04. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,776. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $61.78 and a one year high of $81.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.48.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.