Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 69.5% from the November 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Avance Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Shares of AVACF stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $6.71. The stock had a trading volume of 109 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,141. Avance Gas has a 12-month low of $3.64 and a 12-month high of $7.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.27 and a 200 day moving average of $5.75.

Avance Gas Holding Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The company transports LPG from the Persian Gulf and the United States Gulf/the United States East Coast to destinations in Europe, South America, India, and Asia. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated through a fleet of thirteen very large gas carriers.

